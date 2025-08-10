An Auckland man with an extensive rap sheet that includes shooting a man, receiving a stolen Bentley and 70 theft-related convictions can now be identified after being sentenced for his most recent offending.
Matthew Vernall, who is in his late 30s, was sent back to jail earlier this year afterpolice caught him behind the wheel of a stolen Bentley in Remuera and with the keys for a Maserati that had vanished from the same posh – but abandoned – St Heliers property where the other high-end car had been stored.
Auckland District Court Judge Nevin Dawson sentenced Vernall to 22 months’ imprisonment for the offending; however, the media were unable to publicly link him to the bizarre crime until a sentencing hearing this month.
During the hearing, Vernall and his co-accused, Antony Gray, were jointly sentenced after pleading guilty to wounding with intent to injure on the morning of their trial for shooting an acquaintance with whom they were “not on good terms”.
This month, Manukau District Court Judge Yelena Yelavich said the men were on bail at the time of the 2023 attack, and Vernall was legally barred from possessing a firearm at the time.
This resulted in a sentence of 24 months, making him eligible for home detention.
Given his rehabilitation efforts and future prospects, Judge Yelavich considered home detention to be the least restrictive outcome.
She then converted Gray’s two-year prison sentence to one year of home detention. After credit for time in custody, he was given an end sentence of seven months’ home detention with 12 months’ post-detention conditions.
“It’s all behaviour which is unacceptable to the community.”
Court documents state the vehicles, a blue 2010 Maserati GranTurismo worth an estimated $65,000 and a silver Bentley Continental Flying Spur valued at $75,000, went missing during a burglary of two neighbouring addresses in January 2023.
The properties, jointly valued at more than $10 million, were unoccupied and had been previously seized as part of a bankruptcy along with all the items inside. Before going into receivership, the property was formerly associated with a couple who were sentenced to prison in Hong Kong in 2016 for fraudulent business dealings in New Zealand.
Both cars appeared to have remained parked inside the internal garage for years while the property was the subject of an overseas restraining order related to the Hong Kong case.
Police spotted the Bentley with false registration plates as Vernall was driving it through Remuera a month-and-a-half after the burglary, according to the agreed summary of facts.
After being followed by the police Eagle helicopter for about 20 minutes, Vernall and his partner abandoned the vehicle at the end of a street and headed towards a secluded pathway with a backpack.
Vernall was stopped by police at the start of the pathway, while his partner continued on and dumped the backpack in the bushes, police alleged. Inside the recovered backpack, police later found 51g of meth and electronic scales.
“I was just being a hero by taking the bag,” Vernall’s partner later told police, adding that the drugs were “just for personal use”. She was sentenced last year.
Defence lawyer Levi Jackson emphasised during the earlier hearing that Vernall pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property for the Bentley. It would be unfair to hold him accountable for the burglary in which the cars were taken when it hadn’t been proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he was involved, Jackson argued.
Crown prosecutor Liam Dalton didn’t disagree but noted there was ample evidence that Vernall knew both vehicles had been stolen.
A search of his phone revealed Google searches for:
“Stolen Bentley and Maserati Auckland”
“Stolen Bentley St Heliers”
“How to make RollJam device”
“RollJam device parts needed” and
“How to Disable an Alarm System From Outside”
