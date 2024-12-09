“This was a very lucky outcome, and we’re pleased that not only will the man recover, but he will be held to account for his actions.”

A 42-year-old man will be charged with burglary and appear in court at a later date.

Power lines targeted for copper

Police appealed in June for information related to copper thefts in Christchurch that saw brazen thieves targeting power lines.

CCTV footage and audio released by police showed one alleged thief using a battery-powered angle grinder attached to a long bamboo pole

“This is what you might hear if someone is cutting power lines near you,” the video read.

Police said more than 20 homes were plunged into darkness two nights in a row due to tampering of power lines, saying the thieves had “hit areas close to schools, preschools, recreational facilities and residential streets.”

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said at the time that it was fortunate no one had been injured, but police remain concerned about the risk of serious injury and death.

“Tampering with power lines places yourself and members of the public at risk of electrocution for a small return,” Appley said.

“Power outages can also have devastating effects, especially for those in assisted living situations, such as those on life support or assisted breathing machines.”

