Auckland: Man suffers electric shock during alleged copper theft at flood-affected home

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Vector staff (inset) at the scene of an electric shock on Meadowcroft Way in Henderson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man who suffered an electric shock at a flood-affected West Auckland home was allegedly attempting to steal copper pipes when he touched a live wire.

Police attended the boarded-up property on Meadowcroft Way in Henderson late last night and found the injured man trapped under the house.

Senior Sergeant Damian Albert, Waitematā West area response manager for NZ Police, said it appears the man was trying to steal the copper and he was shocked.

Firefighters made the scene safe, allowing for the man to be rescued and rushed to hospital.

“Thankfully, he suffered moderate injuries but it could have been much worse,” Albert said.

“This was a very lucky outcome, and we’re pleased that not only will the man recover, but he will be held to account for his actions.”

A 42-year-old man will be charged with burglary and appear in court at a later date.

Power lines targeted for copper

Police appealed in June for information related to copper thefts in Christchurch that saw brazen thieves targeting power lines.

CCTV footage and audio released by police showed one alleged thief using a battery-powered angle grinder attached to a long bamboo pole

“This is what you might hear if someone is cutting power lines near you,” the video read.

Police said more than 20 homes were plunged into darkness two nights in a row due to tampering of power lines, saying the thieves had “hit areas close to schools, preschools, recreational facilities and residential streets.”

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said at the time that it was fortunate no one had been injured, but police remain concerned about the risk of serious injury and death.

“Tampering with power lines places yourself and members of the public at risk of electrocution for a small return,” Appley said.

“Power outages can also have devastating effects, especially for those in assisted living situations, such as those on life support or assisted breathing machines.”

