New Zealand

Auckland man sentenced to home detention for filming 62 women in secret

Eva de Jong
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

An Auckland man has been sentenced to 10 months' home detention for making intimate visual recordings of 62 women. Illustration / Paul Slater

An Auckland man has been sentenced to 10 months home detention for secretly filming 62 women, including inside changing rooms at a Newmarket store, in public showers and toilets.

The footage of women uncovered by police spanned 16 months, filmed between June 2023 and October 2024. Of the 62 female

