A man accused of threatening to kill non-Muslim members of the community has pleaded guilty days before his trial was set to begin. Photo / NZME

A 20-year-old Auckland man who had been set to go to trial next week for threatening to kill non-Muslim members of the community and distributing objectionable materials has instead opted to plead guilty.

The North Shore resident appeared in the High Court at Auckland this afternoon before Justice Rebecca Edwards, who allowed his interim name suppression to remain in place until sentencing next year.

The man stood in the dock alongside three guards as he pleaded guilty to one count of threatening to kill, two counts of supplying objectionable publications and six counts of possession of objectionable publications.

The then-teen was arrested in September of last year, one week after an unrelated stabbing frenzy in a New Lynn supermarket by Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, 32, who had been under 24-hour surveillance and was on a terror watchlist.

Police alleged the teen made the threat against non-Muslims between August and September 2021. The objectionable materials included videos and articles with links to ISIS and bomb-making.

The threat charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment, while possession of objectionable materials carries a maximum term of 10 years and distribution of such materials is punishable by up to 14 years’ jail.

During his first court appearance, the man’s defence lawyer at the time asked for interim name suppression on the basis that his client’s family could become targets of vitriol or threats. The suppression was extended a week later, after North Shore District Court Judge Clare Bennett referred to concerns in the community after the New Lynn attack.

Lawyer Peter Syddall also argued name suppression was needed to give his client the best chance of de-radicalising. The teen was not in the same position as the New Lynn attacker, he said at the time.

“We have a chance here. We need to do everything we can,” Syddall said. “If his name is made public that chance will be lost.”

Details about the allegations against the man, aside from the broad description of the charges he faced, were also initially suppressed.

Defence lawyer Annabel Cresswell indicated today that she may seek permanent name suppression when the man is sentenced.