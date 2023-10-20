The rat trap inside the mailbox.

An Auckland man who placed a rat trap in his mailbox to deter thieves says he was driven to his action by a rise in petty crime, claiming a police staffer told him his actions were legal.

The Onehunga resident, who the Herald has agreed not to name, said the mailboxes in his apartment complex were repeatedly hit by thieves, prompting the body corporate to install locks.

That didn’t stop persistent criminals who simply popped the locks off.

When the same body corporate then instructed residents not to use the locks, to save the mailboxes from being damaged, the frustrated ratcatcher came up with his plan B.

He said he called the police 111 line about an unrelated matter and took the opportunity to ask about the legality of his rat trap plan and was advised by the call taker that it would be legal to place the trap inside his mailbox

He says the mail thefts formed part of a wider pattern of crime in the area which saw locals dealing with what he claimed was an increase in car thefts and vandalism.

“The police really aren’t doing their job,” he said.

After installing the trap, it only took a few days to get a bite. After noticing the trap missing, he went for a walk and found it, sprung, 20 metres up to road.

He said he had “snapped” the thieves but his actions were not malicious and only served to “wake up” those stealing from him.

The solo dad said some of his neighbours supported his action but the body corporate took a dim view of his methods for dealing with postal pests and removed the device.

A spokesman for the body corporate admitted the apartments had been targeted by “toerags” stealing mail but said he did not think Onehunga was unique in experiencing a rise in this sort of crime.

“It’s not giving up, it’s a case of being prudent,” he said of the instruction to residents not to lock their mailboxes, suggesting that determined thieves would always find a way in.

He confirmed that the rat-catching resident has been told not to booby-trap his mailbox and cited concerns over the risk of accidental injury to those legitimately delivering mail.

He said residents had instead been advised to clear their mailboxes “promptly” and other security measures have been put in place.

Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, East Auckland area prevention manager for the police, refused to comment on the legality of placing a rat trap in a mailbox but said mail theft has been reported across Auckland since home delivery spiked during its Covid-19 lockdowns.

She said anyone who sees suspicious activity, such as people loitering around mailboxes, should report this behaviour to police and offered some tips on discouraging mail theft.

- Don’t send money, gift cards, or vouchers through the mail, especially in cards or letters.

- Get important or valuable mail delivered to a place where someone will be home to receive them, or to a work address if possible.

- If you do have important mail deliveries made to your home, make sure you’re going to be home to collect or sign for them, or have a secure location where they can be left, preferably out of sight from the road.

- If you’re not going to be home when important mail is delivered, arrange to collect your parcel from the depot, or have the parcel redirected to the address of someone you trust with a signature upon delivery option.

- Where practical, consider “click and collect” over delivery.

