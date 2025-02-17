The now-22-year-old Fairgray met the girl on a video chat website in June 2023 before moving to Snapchat.

She alleged she told Fairgray she was 13 during a video call before meeting in person.

The pair dated for months and had sex on multiple occasions, both parties accepted.

The complainant became pregnant and an abortion clinic recorded a person called “Luke” made the girl an appointment and gave Fairgray’s number.

Luca Fairgray is was convicted of three counts of sexual conduct with a young person, a 13-year-old girl. Photo/ Dean Purcell

Fairgray admitted he gave the centre her correct date of birth and lied about his own age, saying he was 15.

His lawyer Susan Gray said he did so because by that point he knew she was only 13.

After the abortion, it was alleged by the Crown further sexual activity occurred on at least one occasion.

The next month the girl went missing temporarily and police became aware of the relationship between the pair.

When they went to speak to Fairgray at his parent’s home he jumped out the window and hid under the house.

Usually, the burden to prove charges lies with the prosecution. However, in this case, the defence did not contest that she was 13 when the sexual conduct occurred.

Fairgray’s neurodiversity, both he and the complainant have ADHD and autism, featured heavily in the trial.

Gray told the jury failing to consider his autism would be discriminating against him based on his disability.

Whereas prosecutor Pip McNabb said although Fairgray struggled in some social situations, he was otherwise very intelligent and capable.

“While Mr Fairgray relies heavily on autism in this trial, autism is not a defence in these charges.”

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.