The new Sky TV UK three-part documentary The Body Next Door tells the story of Leigh Ann Sabine, who abandoned her children in foster care in New Zealand, before travelling back to Wales and murdering her husband John, keeping his body concealed in her backyard.
The then 14-year-old Paul Bucknell lived next door to the family in Auckland’s Pt Chevalier for 12 months in 1969, right before Leigh Ann and John left for Australia.
“The kids seemed happy enough at this stage, but it all turned to custard afterwards.
“But one day, all of a sudden...they [the parents] were gone,” he said.
“I remember people being around the next day and somehow, somebody raised the alarm that they were there on their own.”
Leigh Ann died from cancer in 2015 and it was only then that investigators found John’s mummified corpse in the garden of their home in Wales.
The Herald spoke to one of their childrenin 2016 following the death of her mother and the discovery of her father’s corpse in 2015.
The then 50-year-old Jane Sabine said she was robbed of her history when her parents abandoned her and her four siblings 47 years ago, sentencing her to a childhood of foster parents, abuse and a life without a sense of identity.
“I feel disconnected. I am the age I am now, yet I am still that little girl with the need to know. That [need for a] sense of belonging,” she said.
The couple were eventually reunited with their children in July 1984.
At the time the two sons, Steven, then 22, Martin, 20, and daughter Susan, 25, were reported to have quickly accepted their parents’ return, though the younger two, Jane, 19, and Lee-Ann, 16, found this harder.
“There was a strangeness - almost cold feeling - when we first met,” Lee-Ann told the Auckland Star.