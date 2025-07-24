Advertisement
Auckland man Fonumotu Manuhaapai jailed for beating Taiwanese tourist, knocking out his teeth

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

An Auckland man has been sentenced for brutally beating a Taiwanese tourist in Mission Bay.

The January 27 assault last year involved Fonumotu Manuhaapai, who was 19 at the time, knocking out a man’s teeth and stealing his family’s passports.

About 2.50pm, Manuhaapai began following the Taiwanese national, who was

