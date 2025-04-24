An Auckland man claims Roofbuddy, fronted by Art Green, operates like a “modern day cowboy”.
Kenian Fatherly’s roof replacement led to a legal win after poor workmanship was discovered.
Roofbuddy CEO James Logan defended the roofer as highly experienced, saying he had completed almost 100 other jobs on the Roofbuddy platform.
Another Aucklander, Tim Stewart, faced an 18-month ordeal with Roofbuddy, resulting in tenant compensation and stress.
An Auckland man says a roofing platform is operating like a “modern-day cowboy”.
Kenian Fatherly told the Herald he trusted Roofbuddy to find a competent contractor to replace the roof on his home in Papakura because of its professional marketing, but the work was substandard and ended at the Disputes Tribunal, where he won.
Roofbuddy CEO James Logan has defended the roofer as highly experienced, saying he had completed almost 100 other jobs on the platform.
Brand ambassador Art Green appears on social media and in YouTube promotional videos offering glittering endorsements of the Roofbuddy service.
An independent assessor has determined the workmanship of the contractor Roofbuddy recommended for Fatherly’s job was so poor, the entire roof must be removed and replaced.
“It [Roofbuddy] is like a cowboy with a fancy website and some social media influencer on the front page to make it look pretty” he said.
Kenian Fatherly said he signed up with Roofbuddy because the company says it performs safety checks on roofers, and because it claimed to use third-party quality assurance experts to check workmanship before signing off the job.
Roof cladding has been poorly installed and not by a qualified roofing contractor or not supervised by one.
An independent building surveyor who Fatherly engaged after being dissatisfied with the work on his re-roof issued a scathing report of the quality of the finished product.
Among the defects found were visible deformities and indentations in the cladding, rust marks from metal debris being left on the roof, and incorrectly installed gutter fixings.
“The author is of the opinion that the roof cladding has been poorly installed and not by a qualified roofing contractor or was not supervised by one,” the report said.
The report went on to recommend the roof be removed and replaced in its entirety.
Fatherly told the Herald he took the contractor Trade Winds Limited to the Disputes Tribunal and won with the authority ordering the company to refund Fatherly $17,000 because the work was not carried out with reasonable care and skill.
Since the ruling, Trade Winds owner Sandy Song has not made payment, and Fatherly says Roofbuddy has “run for the hills”.
“The thing that really annoyed me the most with Roofbuddy is that it took no accountability.”
The Herald approached Song for comment but is yet to receive a response.
He suspects the contractor engaged to do the work had minimal roofing experience.
“It was my layman’s inspection which raised some red flags. I was like, hold on, this has been certified. How has this been certified when it looks like this.”
He noticed damaged panels and said the roofing iron extended so far into the gutters he was barely able to get his hand inside to clear them of debris.
Stewart then engaged his own independent roofers to inspect the work both of whom identified significant flaws.
“It was basically a s*** show,” he said.
In the meantime, Stewart’s tenants took him to the tenancy tribunal because of the leaks, rubbish being left strewn around the property by contractors, and ongoing disruptions from workers turning up unannounced at the property.
“In hindsight, had I known the dramas, I would have been more than happy to fork out a bit more upfront and with the peace of mind.”
Roofbuddy’s CEO James Logan maintained the roofer contracted to work on Stewart’s rental was experienced but did the job poorly, engaged in misleading conduct and then became uncontactable.
“Our degree of confidence in him was ultimately misplaced.”
“Quality assessors are subject to human error”
Logan said the quality checks were completed and the roofer was asked to fix issues that had been identified.
“The roofer subsequently leveraged his personal relationship with our assessor and used a series of misleading photographs to falsely show the remedial actions were taken – so he could induce our send out of the QA [quality assurance] report and collect payment.
Asked why Roofbuddy would sign off jobs when other experts had raised serious concerns, Logan said roofing is “complex” and issues can be “opaque”.
“Quality assessors are subject to human error and have gone through an iterative improvement process of refinements; instructed by events such as Tim’s installation,” he said.
He said all roofers joining Roofbuddy must have “appropriate trade qualifications” and be certified.
“I acknowledge that these requirements and the quality assurance assessments we conduct are an imperfect filter and subject to human and system error; they are also the most rigorous in the industry.”
