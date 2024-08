The two victims had allegedly been lured to the area under the guise of buying a vehicle. Photo / NZ Herald

A 21-year-old man will appear in court over a raft of violent kidnapping and robbery charges in Auckland.

Police said detectives are piecing together violent offences in parts of Auckland over recent months.

Acting detective senior sergeant Logan Jackson says the incident occurred in Westmere on the night of July 2.

The two victims had allegedly been lured to the area under the guise of buying a vehicle.