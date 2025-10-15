Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland man charged with dozens of child sex offences

Katie Harris
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

An Auckland man facing dozens of charges for alleged child sex offences is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court this month. Image / Google

An Auckland man facing dozens of charges for alleged child sex offences is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court this month. Image / Google

An Auckland man is facing dozens of charges for alleged offending that includes child sexual abuse, making and possessing objectionable material, and possession of child exploitation material.

The man, who is in his 40s, has name suppression.

According to court documents, he is charged with multiple counts of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save