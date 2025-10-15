Auckland man charged with dozens of child sex offences

He is also facing 10 charges related to allegations he made objectionable publications.

These charges carry a maximum prison term of 14 years.

Three of the counts are representative, meaning each relates to multiple instances of alleged offending.

A further seven charges of possessing child exploitation material have also been filed.

All seven are representative. He could face up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of $50,000 if convicted of those.

All three of the charge types are category three offences.

These represent alleged offending that can result in two or more years’ imprisonment but excludes the most serious offending such as murder and terrorism.

Usually, category three offending is heard by the District Court.

Defendants have the option of being tried by a judge alone or by jury trial.

The man is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court this month.

No occupation was listed on court documents provided to the Herald.

A police spokesperson said they were unable to comment given the matter is before the court.

“Suppression orders are currently in place.”

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.

