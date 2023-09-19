Police on the scene on Panorama Drive after two officers were assaulted while making an arrest. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man is facing several charges after injuring and hospitalising two police officers while trying to evade capture in Mount Wellington yesterday.

A 24-year-old male will appear in the Auckland District Court today facing a number of charges, including resisting police and two counts of aggravated wounding.

Police confirmed the two officers were discharged from Auckland Hospital this morning following the attack.

A car failed to stop for police on Pilkington Rd in Glen Innes at 6.15pm yesterday.

The car sped off, but police pursued it to a house on Panorama Rd in Mount Wellington and followed a male and female into the address.

But before being taken into custody, the second person fought arrest and assaulted two officers.

Auckland East Area commander inspector Rachel Dolheguy says police were in the process of handcuffing the offender when he lashed out, attacking the officers with a heavy object.

“One officer was knocked unconscious, and both suffered head wounds. This incident highlights the extreme propensity of violence some people are prepared to use against our police officers.”

Both officers were in moderate condition when they were transported to Auckland Hospital.

“Thankfully both officers were discharged this morning and are now at home with their families. We are working closely with them to oversee their welfare.

“We are understandably concerned for our colleagues and wish them a speedy recovery,” Dolheguy said.



