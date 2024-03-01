Bigger buses hit the streets, journalists reveal plans to save Newshub and an investigation is launched after a technical glitch brought petrol stations to a standstill in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A 49-year-old man has been arrested at Auckland Domain after allegedly attempting to exchange gift vouchers for “sexual activity” with underage girls.

Detective Sergeant Rick Veacock accused the man of approaching “a number” of girls under the age of 16 through social media.

“It is alleged the male was contacting these victims, through social media, and offering to buy them gift vouchers in exchange for sexual activity,” Veacock said.

He was arrested after he travelled to the Auckland Domain where he allegedly believed he was meeting a 14-year-old yesterday.

The investigation is ongoing and police not ruling out further charges.

The accused is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

“We understand the damage and impact this offending can have on our communities and we want to reassure the public we will continue to hold these offenders to account for their actions,” Veacock said.

“Our investigation team has been ensuring welfare is in place for those we have been speaking to, and we will continue to ensure there is appropriate support available moving forward.”

Veacock urged parent to “listen to their intuition” and to monitor their children’s online usage.

“We are also encouraging anyone who might have information that may assist the investigation further to get in contact with us, or if they wish to discuss any matters relating to this offending,” Veacock said.

Contact police any time through the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/105support.



