An onlooker could be heard saying “No!” as the silver Altezza smashed into the corner of the truck, bending the car’s bonnet in two.

The moment a driver of a silver Altezza lost control while performing burnouts at a wet intersection in Auckland and crashed into a truck.

Police told the Herald they arrested a man after a crash in Mangere East early Tuesday morning.

“Police received a report of a vehicle allegedly conducting skids at the intersection of Massey and Robertson roads,” Counties Manukau West Police Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey said.

“The vehicle collided with a stationary truck and fled the scene. It was later located abandoned in the nearby area.”

Police arrested a 19-year-old man later that morning.

He has been charged with making a false statement, dangerous driving and operating a vehicle causing sustained loss of traction.

He will appear in the Manukau District Court on February 25.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.