Customs found more than 2.1kg of meth hidden in a suitcase at Auckland International Airport in June. One man was arrested then, and a second man was arrested today. Photo / Supplied

A 39-year-old Auckland man has been arrested after Customs found 2.1kg of methamphetamine hidden in the false bottom of a suitcase in June.

Customs searched a Māngere address this morning, which resulted in the man's arrest on suspicion of involvement in smuggling the class A drug.

Customs arrested another man earlier for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the country from a flight departing Santiago.

The arrest relates to the alleged importation of a class A controlled drug through Auckland International Airport in June 2022. Photo / Supplied

Customs investigations manager Cam Moore said the methamphetamine, believed to be sourced from Mexico, was found concealed in the lining of the man's suitcase.

"This is the first seizure of drugs found on a passenger since the border was reopened this year."

The traveller stated the suitcase was packed by a friend and that he was travelling to New Zealand to complete documentation relating to a large inheritance he was to receive.

Customs would not comment further as both cases were now before the courts.