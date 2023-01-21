Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

A Lotto player in Auckland has become $4.3 million richer after taking out tonight’s Powerball and First Division prizes.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased online on MyLotto.

The sizeable winnings include $4m from Powerball, and a one-third share of Division One’s million dollars.

Two other players, from Auckland and Manawatū, won $333,333 each from the First Division draw.

One of these tickets was bought by a MyLotto player and the other at Foxton Beach Four Square in the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

Tonight’s Lotto numbers were: 37, 35, 28, 4, 40, 19, bonus number 30 and Powerball number 7.

Nobody won Strike Four tonight, so it jackpots to $300,000 for Wednesday night’s draw.



