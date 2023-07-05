Owner of Fresh Choice Merivale, Craig Grant speaks about how the store is celebrating the winning $33.5 million lotto ticket. Video / George Heard

An Auckland Lotto player has scooped $1 million tonight but Saturday’s $33.5m Powerball winner is yet to claim their life-changing prize.

Tonight’s winning First Division Lotto ticket was sold at Countdown Manukau.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $6m.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player from Lower Hutt will also be celebrating after winning $700,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Moera Corner Dairy and Lotto in Lower Hutt.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto has also confirmed that Saturday night’s $33.5m Powerball winner is yet to claim their prize.

The ticket was sold in Christchurch at Fresh Choice, Merivale.

Lotto’s head of communications Lucy Fullarton told 1News it was “reasonably rare” for a prize of that magnitude not to be claimed a week after the draw.

“We expect winners to claim their prize within two days, usually the next day for a big draw.”

Fullarton said sometimes people checked tickets on the same day every week out of habit so the winner was likely to get a big surprise the next time they checked their ticket.

She added that if the prize wasn’t claimed by this time next week, Lotto NZ would start trying to track the winner down.