Auckland liquor chain burgled more than 40 times targeted yet again

Glengarry Wines on Mt Eden Rd, central Auckland was hit once more on Saturday morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Eight days after its last raid, thieves have once again targeted Auckland central’s Glengarry Wines store.

The chain has endured countless numbers of ramraids and break-ins since opening 18 months ago, police once again returning to their Mt Eden store after a break-in.

The store was hit around 3am, according to police, who received reports of a burglary and are currently investigating the matter.

A photographer at the scene captured the shop’s front window having been smashed in by offenders, leaving debris scattered across the footpath.

Two days before Christmas, the same shop had been broken into by offenders in what a witness described as a “smash and grab”.

Again, the shop’s front window had been peeled back and shattered pieces of glass were on the ground outside.

A staff member arrived at the scene on December 23 and could be seen pacing back and forth while speaking to someone on the phone.

Glengarry Wines stores have been at the centre of numerous break-ins - last month it was reported that Glengarry shops have been hit with 42 raids around Auckland since the brand launched.

On one occasion the family-owned business showed ramraiders breaching the entrance of the Jervois St store.

The situation had become so severe that Glengarry Wines staff took to sharing the video online and writing: “This is an unsustainable situation that is devastating to so many businesses.

“New Zealand cannot endure it. Something has to change. Words won’t fix it.”