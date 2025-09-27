Sharma claimed he never met the victims, but had received signed contracts and passport details from them via a third party in Australia, authorising him to invest their money in Bitcoin.
Before his arrest, he was caught in a secret recording telling a private investigator his BNZ bank account had been frozen because of “suspicious activity”.
But he claimed he did not know the money landing in his account was stolen and insisted he was not a party to any fraud.
“I don’t have the money,” Sharma told the investigator.
“I can, in all honesty and sincerity, explain to you that I am not involved.”
One of Sharma’s victims, Deepak Udhani, lost $100,000 to the scam in June 2023.
Although he welcomed Sharma’s guilty plea, describing him as a selfish criminal and “heartless swine”, he was horrified at the indication that Sharma was planning to apply for a discharge without conviction.
“It shows what sort of person this guy is,” Udhani said.
“He’s a man of no ethics and moral values.”
He said he prayed that Sharma would live for another “hundred years” so he could see the suffering of Udhani’s family as a result of the offending.
Udhani said he had not recovered a single dollar of his life savings and did not believe Sharma would make good with any reparation.
He hoped the judge would send Sharma to jail for the full seven years.
“I have got no trust in this person. Right from day one, he has been a blatant liar.
“He’s a heartless creature. He will put up a [payment] plan and not pay us. I would rather see him behind bars.”
Udhani believed Sharma had stashed the stolen money away “for a rainy day” and said the offending had taken a terrible toll on him and his family.
While glad that Sharma would now face justice, Udhani said he was concerned the man who played a key role in a large-scale fraud had been able to continue working as an accountant and taxation agent, despite facing serious criminal charges.
“Mr Sharma legitimised the scams by providing his New Zealand bank accounts to receive the proceeds of the crimes,” the document said.
In an affidavit filed soon after his arrest, Sharma said he’d worked as an IRD tax agent since 1996 – “a position of trust and responsibility”.
He denied any wrongdoing, saying he never met or had any contact with the victims or the individuals who carried out the scam.
He claimed he acted as an agent for World Initiative AG Alliance Pty Ltd (WIAG), receiving instructions from the company’s former director by email or WhatsApp messaging.
Sharma said WIAG or companies associated with it had agreements with each victim to invest their money into Bitcoin.
Sharma claimed he would receive copies of each investor’s contract and passport, along with confirmation of their address for anti-money laundering purposes, “when each of them paid money into a bank account controlled by me”.