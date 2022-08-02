Why your takeaways bill may no longer get in the way of a loan, calls for Immigration New Zealand overhaul and house values plummet in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are in talks with organisers of this weekend's anti-Government protest in Auckland which organisers are threatening will be "impactive".

A police spokesperson said they were aware of potential protest activity in and around Auckland Domain on Saturday and now discussing potential routes and plans with Freedom and Rights' Coalition, the group behind the upcoming rally.

"Police recognise the lawful right to protest. We also recognise the rights of the public to go about their lawful business.

"We will monitor and respond to the situation accordingly, to ensure public safety and to make sure any disruption to the public is kept to a minimum."

Anti-government protestors blocked southern motorway last month causing major traffic congestion. Photo / Michael Craig

Following last month's motorway storming, the group, led by Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki, is set to hold a "Kiwi Patriots Day and March" at the Auckland Domain on Saturday morning.

The group had revealed it was also planning a major demonstration at Parliament grounds in a few weeks' time.

Details of this weekend's march route have not been shared with the public yet.

It has said it would not be the same as the previous protest but would be "impactive".

Newmarket Business Association chief executive Mark Knoff-Thomas said it was hoped the protesters would respect the business owners' right to trade.

"The last one caused major disruptions to our trade, we saw an immediate impact as Newmarket was cut off from the public, so shoppers could not come in.

"Saturday's our busiest day and in these times we need all the business we can get."

Bishop Brian Tamaki led group plans to host a 'Kiwi Patriots Day and March' at Auckland Domain on Saturday morning. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The group claims the upcoming march will be an "opportunity to unite freedom fighters across the North Island and rally the public for the coming events ahead".

A similar demonstration is also planned for Christchurch the following weekend.

Police yesterday said they were still making inquiries about the last month's protest, and no charges had been laid.