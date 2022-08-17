Auckland house shot at last night, offenders flee scene

Heavy rain, flooding and state of emergency in Nelson, massive blaze still burning at Christchurch scrap yard and misinformation group pushing followers to apply for key general election roles in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Heavy rain, flooding and state of emergency in Nelson, massive blaze still burning at Christchurch scrap yard and misinformation group pushing followers to apply for key general election roles in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Panmure house has been shot at overnight.

The incident resulted in two windows being shot out. No one was injured and police are making inquiries.

A police spokesperson confirmed they received reports of gunshots being fired towards a house on Oran Rd last night around 10pm.

Another house in Panmure was targeted by shooters last night leaving two windows damaged. Photo / Darren Masters

"Two windows have been damaged as a result.

"Those responsible subsequently left the location in a vehicle.

"There are no injuries to report, and no arrests have been made at this stage," the spokesperson said.

A property on Oran Rd, Panmure was targeted in a shooting last night damaging two windows, no one was injured. Photo / Darren Masters

It follows a spate of drive-by shootings across the city, including in Panmure in recent weeks.

On August 12, police said they were called to another property in the suburb on Taniwha St around 10.30pm after receiving calls about a firearm been discharged towards it. There were no injuries and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident remain ongoing.

Armed police guarded Taniwha St property following shooting incident on July 19. Photo / Michael Craig

On July 19, police were told of gunshots being fired towards another property on Taniwha St at 11.48pm.

Three days later on July 22, the Herald reported police were called to Panmure's Benghazi Rd after gunshots were heard about 7.20pm. One person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Police are asking anyone with information in relation to last night's shooting to contact them via 105, quoting file number 220818/3003.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.