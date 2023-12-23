Residents of Auckland's Browns Bay could see the house fire the neighbouring Rothesay Bay from far away. Video / Vaughn Ross.

A shocked Auckland family are warning others to beware of how quickly homes can go up in flames after their rental was destroyed by a dishwasher catching fire.

The family of three children were in the North Shore house when the fire started yesterday, but were unable to put it out and now head into Christmas having lost nearly all their belongings.

Firefighters arrived at the Rothesay Bay home on Beechwood Ave, valued at $3 million by Auckland Council, within 10 minutes of being called at 4.15pm.

However, they then had to call in more teams because of the size of the blaze.

The father, who didn’t wish to be named, said two of his children were playing outside at the time, while he was in the lounge with his youngest.

Then when he went into the kitchen he saw smoke “pouring out of the dishwasher”.

“I opened the dishwasher to check and pulled the bottom tray out and the wheels were just melting off that,” he said.

Looking further underneath the dishwasher he could see flames in the back of it.

He started throwing jugs of water and what he believed were fire retardant cleaners on it, such as dishwashing detergent.

“I tried to get a hose up there as well,” he said.

“At that stage, there was that much smoke, I could barely breathe and I was already inhaling mega amounts of it.”

Inside the family's destroyed kitchen after the fire in their Rothesay Bay home in Auckland on December 22. Photo / Ben Leahy

The children’s mother was able to close the kitchen doors, which firefighters later said helped stop its spread to other parts of the house and made it safer for crews to fight the blaze.

The fire was a big shock to the whole family, he said.

“My kids were crying and from the moment you just see that first little bit of smoke, it all just escalated so quickly.”

When the Herald visited the next day, the family were loading their cars with whatever belongings they could salvage.

But even electronics, clothes and goods kept at the other end of the house - where flames didn’t reach - were smoke and ash damaged.

The family have home and contents insurance but believes their lost possessions will cost tens of thousands of dollars more than they are covered for.

Outside the home sits a trampoline, bikes and basketball hoop that are a a reminder of the Christmas they should have been having, while inside the kitchen is completely burnt out and ash has fallen through the rest of the home.

The smell of smoke is strong.

The family's hallway. Photo / Ben Leahy

The fire-damaged exterior of the house in Rothesay Bay on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Supplied

The family will now stay with their parents through Christmas and as long as it takes to get back on their feet.

They also praised the Rothesay Bay community for their “insane generosity”.

The children’s mother said a “huge crowd” gathered when the home was on fire and that many of them had since dropped by to give money and food, as well as offer rooms or belongings such as beds.

“We’ve always loved living here and we’re gutted that we’re not gonna be here anymore,” she said.

The couple said they didn’t have a clear safety message except to warn that it can happen so fast.

The father even saw the fire start before the smoke alarm went off, he said.

If he’d been able to manage to pull the dishwasher out so he could get to the flames underneath, he thinks he might have been able to put the fire out.

And while fire crews arrived fast, the house was “pretty well engulfed” by the times they had their hoses out and were ready to go.

He’s not sure exactly what started the fire, but it started in or near the dishwasher.

“I don’t know whether there was the wiring that ignited first or the dishwasher got hot and malfunctioned and torched all the wiring,” he said.

His partner said the fact it was an electrical fire made it so hard to control.

However, the family are trying to take the tragedy in their stride and won’t be starting a Givealittle page to ask for help, saying they believe they can cope.

“It is what it is and we’ll just pick up the pieces and move on and do what we can, what else you can do,” they said.





