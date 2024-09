Police were initially called out to do a welfare check on the man. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police were initially called out to do a welfare check on the man. Photo / Bevan Conley

An elderly man has been found dead in his Auckland home after a fire in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency teams were called to the home in Fraser Rd in Narrow Neck at about 12.45am

“Police were called to an address in Narrow Neck late last night to conduct a welfare check on an elderly man,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Sadly, police officers located the man deceased.”

Fire teams were also called with three trucks initially responding.