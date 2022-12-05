Smoke rises over Point Chevalier as a house blazes. Video / Tania Šunde

Smoke rises over Point Chevalier as a house blazes. Video / Tania Šunde

A child has been taken to Starship hospital with critical injuries after a house fire in Point Chevalier, Auckland.

Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from a house on Rama Rd in Point Chevalier this morning around 10.38am.

A child is in Starship Hospital with critical injuries after a fire at this Pt Chevalier house. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire was “well-involved”.

Three fire trucks are currently in attendance and the incident is ongoing.

The house fire broke out on a property on Rama Rd in Point Chevalier. Photo / Dean Purcell

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said they received a call about an incident at 10.40am.

“We responded with two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle.

“One patient with critical injuries was taken to Starship Hospital.”

Police are at the scene.

Police at Rama Rd, Point Chevalier after a child was critically injured in a house fire this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

Nearby resident Will Hausia Manoa said he saw a “little boy” be taken away in an ambulance from the scene

He said he saw a woman, who he believed to be the boys aunt, yelling at paramedics.

Hausia Manoa said the fire has now been put out but emergency services remained at the scene.

A police spokesperson said police are assisting FENZ.

More to come.



