A child has been taken to Starship hospital with critical injuries after a house fire in Point Chevalier, Auckland.
Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from a house on Rama Rd in Point Chevalier this morning around 10.38am.
Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire was “well-involved”.
Three fire trucks are currently in attendance and the incident is ongoing.
A St John Ambulance spokesperson said they received a call about an incident at 10.40am.
“We responded with two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle.
“One patient with critical injuries was taken to Starship Hospital.”
Police are at the scene.
Nearby resident Will Hausia Manoa said he saw a “little boy” be taken away in an ambulance from the scene
He said he saw a woman, who he believed to be the boys aunt, yelling at paramedics.
Hausia Manoa said the fire has now been put out but emergency services remained at the scene.
A police spokesperson said police are assisting FENZ.
More to come.