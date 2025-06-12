That first false positive was identified on June 4. A total of four faulty batches was then discovered.
“We began contacting all affected patients by phone from 4 June and, to date, we have been able to contact directly all but six patients,” Shepherd said. “We continue to try and contact the remaining patients.”
The mistake was apparently because of potential contamination in the lab processing workflow. Only one type of test was affected.
“We are undertaking further investigation to identify the root cause and we have moved the test to different equipment until, our investigation is complete,” he said.
Shepherd acknowledged the distress that had been caused to some patients and said the hospital apologised to them.
No patients were wrongly told they did not have a sexually transmitted infection (STI).
-RNZ