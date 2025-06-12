The mistake was uncovered, after 'clinical questioning' of one result led staff to investigate. Photo / 123rf

The mistake was uncovered, after 'clinical questioning' of one result led staff to investigate. Photo / 123rf

By Rowan Quinn of RNZ

Twenty-five Auckland City Hospital patients have been wrongly told they have a sexually transmitted infection in the past three weeks – and six of them still do not know it was a mistake.

Health NZ/Te Whatu Ora said the false positive results were from tests carried out in its internal lab from May 23-June 4.

At least some of those affected were patients in the obstetrics and gynaecology service.

Hospital operations director Mike Shepherd said the mistake was uncovered, after “clinical questioning” of one result led staff to investigate.