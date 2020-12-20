Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland Hospital caesareans: Woman saw psychiatrist to get C section, warns others 'robbed' of choice

5 minutes to read

Elective caesarean requests are under scrutiny at Auckland Hospital. Photo / 123rf

Nicholas Jones
By:

Nicholas Jones is an investigative reporter at the New Zealand Herald

A first-time mother who paid hundreds of dollars to see a psychiatrist to prove mental health grounds for a caesarean section worries other women will miss out, amid a drive to bring down the number

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.