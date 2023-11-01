Whakaari Management Ltd found guilty on health and safety charge, window of opportunity for first-home buyers starting to close and Deep Creek in liquidation as industry hit by excise increases. Video / NZ Herald

A woman whose death is now the subject of a homicide inquiry in Auckland fell from a car after a dispute with a man, according to a witness who saw the harrowing aftermath.

Emergency services were called to McKenzie Road, Māngere shortly after 8.30pm on Monday, October 16.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward of Counties Manukau CIB said the 28-year-old was taken to hospital in a critical condition and succumbed to her injuries two days later.

A man of the same age was arrested at the scene and charged with assault on a person in a family relationship.

Further charges are expected, police say.

The woman fell onto McKenzie Road, Māngere Bridge. Now her death is the subject of a homicide investigation. Photo / Google maps

A man living in a row of townhouses near where the woman was found - on a section of the road close to the Māngere lawn cemetery entrance - said she was unconscious and seriously injured.

“She was bleeding from the ear,” he said.

One side of her face was badly injured, he said. He was told she had fallen from the vehicle after a dispute with someone in the car. Her son was among those at the scene, the man said.

Another man living nearby said he heard screaming on the night as witnesses and emergency services converged on the scene.

Police closed a section of the road for several hours while they made inquiries that night.

The accused is scheduled to have his next appearance in the Manukau District Court on November 8.

George Block is an Auckland-based reporter with a focus on police, the courts, prisons and defence. He joined the Herald in 2022 and has previously worked at Stuff in Auckland and the Otago Daily Times in Dunedin.



