Auckland homicide: Elizabeth Zhong bankrupted by creditors

An Auckland businesswoman who was found dead in the boot of her car has been successfully bankrupted by creditors.

Elizabeth Zhong, also known as Ying Zhong, has been bankrupted just over a fortnight after police officers discovered her body while initially working on a missing person's case.

Two creditors - Fang Sun and residential property investment company General Growth Group Ltd - pursued a bankruptcy against the homicide victim, according to Stuff.

General Growth Group is reported to have been the main creditor who started proceedings over a $2 million debt. Fang Sun was a supporter creditor.

The case was heard in the High Court, in Auckland, yesterday.

The lawyer appearing for General Group Growth, Robert Hucker, acknowledged the "rather tragic circumstances" but said he had been instructed to proceed, the publication said.

Police and forensics examine a property in Sunnyhills, East Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The judge adjudicated bankruptcy and ordered a payment of about $3300 costs and $1000 disbursements.

Zhong's official bankruptcy comes just over two weeks after she is believed to have been murdered in her home in Sunnyhills, near Pakuranga, in East Auckland.

The 55-year-old, who was involved with several business enterprises, is said to have run into some financial difficulties with her companies in the 18 months before her death.

Family devastated

She was last seen alive about 4.30pm on Friday, November 27, at her $2m home on Suzetta Place.

Elizabeth Zhong, also known as Ying Zhong. Photo / Supplied

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of her death and have yet to make any arrests in relation to it.

It was later revealed that police had found her vehicle just after 11am on Saturday, November 28, around the corner from her home.

But no one opened the boot until several hours later - revealing the body inside, underneath household items.

Police later revealed the victim had been dead before she was placed into the boot.

Authorities continue to appeal to the public for any sightings of the victim's black Land Rover vehicle between the time she was last seen alive and the morning of November 28.

"Police have received a large volume of information from associates, the business community and the wider community as part of our investigation to date," Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, of Counties Manukau Police, said just over a week ago.

"Elizabeth's family are understandably devastated by what has happened and they have requested privacy. We are keeping in regular contact with her family."

• Can you help? Anyone with information can contact Police on 105 or anonymously on CrimeStoppers: 0800 555 111