May Qiu and husband Hulin Young say they've lost privacy after the developers behind their property chopped down a 4m high hedge that separated their garden from the building site. Photo / Dean Purcell
An Auckland homeowner is dreading her loss of privacy after a garden hedge described as the pride of her backyard was cut down without warning by a developer.
Meinan Qiu said she believed the hedge at the back of her New Lynn garden was 50 years old before it was chopped down by workers building homes on the property behind hers about two weeks ago.
The towering hedge – which Qiu claims was on her side of the boundary - shielded her Astley Ave property from noise and views of the neighbouring building site.
But developer Ishant Arora claimed it needed to be chopped down for safety reasons.