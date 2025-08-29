Advertisement
Auckland hit by fast-moving thunderstorms and lightning strikes

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Metservice Head of Weather News Heather Keats on what to expect.

Aucklanders have been jolted by “fast-moving” thunderstorms and lightning strikes across the city this evening.

This comes after a day of wild winds striking New Zealand’s largest city.

Residents have reported seeing lightning strikes in the western, southern and northern parts of Auckland this evening.

MetService lead

