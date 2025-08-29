“There’s been one or two strikes in northern Auckland, through the afternoon and evening.

“There’s one coming in towards the airport and people in more populated areas will hear the thunder for the next half hour or so.”

A strong wind alert was in effect for the Auckland Harbour Bridge since before 11am today, with the speed limit dropped to 50km/h.

Lanes were also reduced temporarily but fully reopened shortly after 1.30pm.

MetService meteorologist Mathapelo Makabulane told the Herald the weather is starting to show hints of spring in the final weekend of winter.

“We switch to quite an active and quite unsettled period ... all throughout the weekend and even into early next week.

“Some very windy conditions, a lot of showers as well and also thunderstorms.”

Auckland is no exception and is in for a blustery weekend, with the worst conditions set to strike on Sunday.

“Sunday is really the day where we’re going to see the strongest of those winds, and some thunderstorm activity as well.

“When we’ve got that combination of very strong background winds like we’ll have on Sunday, and then any thunderstorms that move on top of that, those thunderstorms can actually amplify those winds locally,” Makabulane said.

She said the amplification of the wind has the potential for damage.

“Saturday will be a really great opportunity to get prepared ahead of those strong winds. Tie down any of those loose items,” Makabulane said.

