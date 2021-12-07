Auckland harbour death: Man denies manslaughter of James Jenkins

Manslaughter charge two years after man went missing in harbour. Video / Hayden Woodward

A man has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of James Harley David Jenkins, who went missing in Auckland Harbour more than two years ago.

A plea was entered on behalf of Joniero Irving, 25, at the High Court in Auckland from his lawyer Steven Lack this morning.

Irving was charged last month in relation to Jenkins' death in 2019.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald remanded him on bail to await his next hearing in March.

A three-week trial fixture has been set for February 2023.

Jenkins, a 24-year-old Auckland resident, entered the water near the ferry terminal at Auckland CBD around 4.30am on October 7, 2019.

He was seen talking to two men before he went into the water, police said at the time.

"Tragically, his body was found some days later," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said in a statement.