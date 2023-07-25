Waka Kotahi has issued an amber alert for the harbour bridge from 1am until 11am. Photo / Michael Craig

Commuters using the Auckland Harbour Bridge are being warned of delays and decreased speeds due to strong winds hitting the city.

In Auckland, gale-force winds are gusting this morning, with wind speeds from 70 to 85km/h predicted.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has issued an amber alert for the harbour bridge from 1am until 11am.

Reduced speed limits are now in place.

Mayor Wayne Brown asked the public to drive carefully as the winds could cause road hazards.

Aucklanders, please drive carefully this morning with high winds causing possible road hazards. I will be monitoring traffic updates and warnings this morning. @AklTransport @MetServiceWARN @WakaKotahi_news pic.twitter.com/VBJtgvfX9I — Mayor Wayne Brown (@MayorWayneBrown) July 25, 2023

The bridge will remain in a 4x4 configuration during peak hours this morning and further lane closures are possible.

High-sided vehicles and motorbikes are being advised to avoid the bridge and detour using the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Northland south of Kawakawa, Auckland including Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato north of Huntly due to strong southwest winds.

MetService is warning the winds will become “severe gales” climbing to 120km/h in exposed places. The watch began at 1am and last until 11am.

Strong southwesterlies are spreading over NZ in the next 24-48h



A strong wind watch is in force over areas north & including Auckland tomorrow morning. Paired with heavy showers & possible hail it's likely to feel quite bitter for Aucklanders! https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/4HWob3mssT — MetService (@MetService) July 24, 2023

Today from Tokomaru Bay to Wairoa, the watch will be in force from 7 am to 7 pm.

A severe wind watch is in effect for Thursday from 6 am to 3 pm for Dunedin and North Otago, and for Clutha and a portion of Southland, including Stewart Island, later in the day.

The first of several cold fronts expected this week moved in yesterday, according to MetService meteorologist April Clark, which brought strong, cold southwesterlies and thundery showers to the country.

It also caused a plunge in temperature, with snowfall possible in some areas.

There were road snowfall warnings for Desert Rd (SH1), Lewis Pass (SH7), Porters Pass (SH73) and Crown Range Rd. MetService expects at least 3cm of snow to fall on each of these roads overnight last night.

The cold temperatures and strong winds would be accompanied by large, southwest swells to both western and eastern coasts.