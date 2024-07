Motorists using Auckland’s Harbour Bridge are being warned to expect delays.

Motorists using Auckland’s Harbour Bridge are being warned to expect delays.

Two northbound lanes on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge are blocked due to a police incident.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said lanes 1 and 2 are blocked and urged drivers to merge with care and to expect delays.

Traffic is currently gridlocked from the bridge back to Spaghetti Junction.