Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Harbour Bridge maintenance costs nearly double because of paint job

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The cost of repair and maintenance of Auckland Harbour Bridge nearly doubled to $22.4 million in the year to June. Photo / Michael Craig

The cost of repair and maintenance of Auckland Harbour Bridge nearly doubled to $22.4 million in the year to June. Photo / Michael Craig

By Lucy Xia of RNZ

The cost of repair and maintenance of the Auckland Harbour Bridge nearly doubled to $22.4 million in the year to June, as the bridge’s original paint coating reaches the end of its designed life, requiring a full repaint.

The bridge officially

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save