A blocked lane on Auckland's Harbour Bridge has now been cleared after a breakdown was delaying motorists heading towards the city.

A broken down car was blocking the third southbound lane on the bridge around 7.55am this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urges motorists to still allow for extra time when travelling along State Highway 1 towards the city.