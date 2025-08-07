Labour declines invitations to a meeting to brief it on NCEA changes, and 16% of students failed to achieve NCEA level 1 or above in 2024. Video / Herald NOW

Auckland motorways heading towards the city have been snarled this morning by a succession of crashes, as wet weather hits the city during the morning rush hour.

At 8am, two lanes on the Southern Motorway heading into the city were blocked after a crash just after the Mt Wellington off-ramp.

The lanes were reopened 10 minutes later, with motorists warned to expect delays through the Mt Wellington area while congestion eased.

Meanwhile, two sections of the Northern Motorway have been left jammed after two crashes, one on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge.

According to NZTA’s traffic dashboard, the trip from Manukau to Albany will take commuters 52 minutes – it usually takes 24 in free-flowing traffic.