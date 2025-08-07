It was taking commuters 48 minutes to travel from Albany to Manukau. It normally takes 32.
Earlier, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) told motorists to expect delays after the crash on SH1 after the Mt Wellington on-ramp.
“Expect delays and pass the scene with care while emergency services attend.”
The crash on the Harbour Bridge was blocking one of the five city-bound lanes on the Harbour Bridge.
The lanes reopened at 7.50am.
“Expect delays southbound and pass the scene with care,” NZTA said.
Earlier, the right-most lane city-bound on SH1 after Constellation Dr was blocked at 6.45am due to another crash.
NZTA said the road was reopened at 7.20am.
MetService said an active rain band is passing over Auckland this morning.
MetService reported on its website that there is a risk of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms this morning for Auckland, as a rain band moves over the city.
The agency said the rain is expected to ease as the morning continues, but the wind may start to pick up in the afternoon.