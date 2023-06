A two-car crash is blocking a northbound lane of the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / NZTA

A two-car crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing traffic disruptions.

Waka Kotahi/NZTA said the crash was blocking one of the northbound lanes on the clip-on.

It advised people to pass with care.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 10:55AM

A crash is blocking the left northbound lane (lane 2 of 4) on the Harbour Bridge. Merge to the right and pass with care.^HJ pic.twitter.com/m1zCiTvPXW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 8, 2023

More to come.