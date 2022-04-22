Rodney Gordon, pictured at Auckland Grammar School in 2012 not long before flying to the United States for cancer treatment. Photo / Chris Loufte

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A much-loved master at Auckland Grammar School has died 10 years after being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.

Economics teacher Rodney Gordon died peacefully at home on Monday, aged 55.

His funeral was held at 1pm today at the boys' high school in Epsom where he taught for three decades.

AGS headmaster Tim O'Connor described Gordon as "beloved", and "a positive, giving teacher who really saw the best in everyone - he was admired by students and staff alike".

"[He was] courageous, and humble in the sense that he never wanted the limelight".

Many former students have posted to social media remembering Gordon as an excellent economics teacher who made classes enjoyable, as well as a top sportsman and important figure in the school's sporting life.

O'Connor said Gordon rarely took time off even when very ill.

Instead he'd time his big doses of treatment for the school holidays, and schedule radiation and chemotherapy so he would be feeling worst over the weekend rather than during school.

"He would not stop," O'Connor said. "I think teaching and being present at Grammar gave him a sense of normality and energy ... He was very determined to carry on teaching."

Auckland Grammar School headmaster Tim O'Connor says Gordon was loved by students and staff. Photo / Jason Oxenham

This year was Gordon's 31st year at the school. Despite being very ill he had still believed he could beat the disease.

But by the middle of Term 1, "I had to convince him not to come to work, stay home and look after yourself".

When Gordon agreed, "that I guess was a telling sign for us because of just totally independent he was and how determined he was to continue as normal".

Gordon was 45 when he had his first prostate check-up, where doctors found an aggressive tumour the size of a walnut.

The cancer spread rapidly and he was given only a couple of years to live.

But while in the United States with Grammar's cross-country team, he sought a second opinion from oncologists.

The radiation treatment they recommended would cost $38,000, which Gordon planned to fund by mortgaging his house.

But the school, students and alumni fundraised to help pay for his treatment.

A Givealittle page has raised more than $70,000 over the years, with funds going towards numerous radiation and chemotherapy treatments, many of them cutting-edge.

Debbie Burridge, who set up the Rodney Gordon Trust, said that money undoubtedly extended Gordon's life, as did his "incredible attitude and bravery" and gave his family and his young sons an extra 10 years with their dad. Both sons attended Auckland Grammar.

"[The treatment] wasn't for the faint-hearted," Burridge said. "He was just an incredible man who wanted to stay around for his family and his boys. You know, to see 10 more years of his boys growing up was just amazing."

She and Gordon's wife Sue also believed Gordon's journey helped change prostate cancer treatment in New Zealand; the cutting-edge drugs and therapies he went through are now available more widely here.

Rodney Gordon, pictured in 2012, rarely took time off school in the 10 years since his cancer diagnosis. Photo / Chris Loufte

Burridge first knew Gordon as her son's teacher and sports coach.

She said Gordon was very modest, and the students always came first. But he was not an orthodox Grammar teacher either.

"He was a bit quirky and different - probably that's part of why he was so loved as well."

Today's funeral was expected to be "huge", she said. Rodney's sons and brothers were speaking and a livestream would allow people to watch online.

In lieu of flowers, people could contribute to the Rodney Gordon Trust. Those funds would go toward funeral costs, Burridge said.