Police Minister Poto Williams says it would be the ‘worst nightmare’ if someone was killed in the recent gang-related shootings across Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Two people driving a gang-linked vehicle that failed to stop for police have been arrested after firearms and ammunition were found in a central Auckland home overnight.

A police spokesperson said the incident unfolded in Mt Roskill at 11.40pm when officers tried to stop a vehicle on Richardson Rd that was linked to a local gang.

"The vehicle failed to stop and Eagle has provided overhead observations, locating the vehicle travelling towards an address on Penbury Pl, New Windsor.

"Police conducted a search of the address and subsequently located two restricted firearms, and several rounds of ammunition," said the spokesperson.

The driver and passenger were found, with one person arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and failing to stop.

A second person was arrested on an existing warrant.

Both were due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

This week has seen a gang feud spill into Auckland suburbs with police attending at least a dozen incidents in recent days involving firearms.

The terrifying incidents — one allegedly involving at least 44 shots fired at a house — are related to tensions between the Tribesmen and Killer Beez, with fears violence could continue to escalate.

Homes across southern and western Auckland have been left peppered with bullet holes as a series of tit-for-tat drive-by shootings has ramped up.

On Tuesday evening alone, four shootings took place within the space of an hour.

The night of terror saw homes in Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, Papakura, Te Atatū, Mt Albert and Henderson targeted.

The following evening homes in Massey and Mellons Bay, north of Howick, were shot at.

Police this week condemned the escalating gun violence, warning it would only be a matter of time before someone was seriously injured or killed.

A shot out window at a house in Te Atatu South after the property was targeted on Tuesday night. Photo / Tom Dillane

Superintendent Jill Rogers confirmed that police believed the shootings involved the Tribesmen and the Killer Beez, and said they are understood to be linked to others earlier in the week.

She said five of the properties targeted by shooters on Tuesday night had links to gangs but those in two of the addresses currently had no links at all.

She described the weapons used as high powered rifles.

Counties Manukau Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said the offenders' reckless actions have shown "blatant disrespect" for the safety of communities.

He said police are disgusted by the callous behaviour of gun-toting criminals, saying it was extremely fortunate no one had been hurt.