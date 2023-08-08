Hells Angels members in Auckland at an earlier funeral. Photo / Alex Burton

Police have deployed extra staff ahead of a large convoy of Hells Angels riders expected to accompany the funeral procession of the club’s former Auckland president Doug Jay.

The riders are expected to be joined by members of other gangs close to the Hells Angels, including the Head Hunters and Filthy Few, because of the esteem in which Jay was held.

It is believed the riders were set to form up at the Brentwood Ave headquarters in Mt Eden of the central Auckland Hells Angels charter – the outlaw motorcycle club’s term for chapter – before heading south.

Police, including detectives, were stationed near the headquarters on Tuesday morning, with some filming and taking photographs.

Inspector Richard Sami, of Auckland City police, said they would deploy extra officers to monitor the movements of gang members ahead of the funeral this afternoon.

“Those movements are expected to take place between Mt Eden and Papakura,” Sami said.

“A range of police staff will be deployed across this area, recording any instances of unlawful behaviour and there will be a checkpoint in Papakura.

“Our expectations are very clear in these sorts of events, and we have zero tolerance for poor behaviour.”

Riders from Satan's Slaves, Filthy Few and Head Hunters joined the Hells Angels for the funeral of senior Auckland member Mark Allport, known as Hyme, on May 18 this year. They are pictured heading down Dominion Rd after leaving the Hells Angels' Brentwood Ave HQ. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Sami said anyone choosing to “employ poor driving or general behaviour” can expect enforcement action.

“Our aim is for the least amount of disruption to the public today.”

The Hells Angels Auckland charter was formed in 1961 and was the first to emerge outside California.

There are now Auckland, Whanganui, Nomads, Central, Nelson, South Auckland and Christchurch charters, plus the Hells Angels Nomads offshoot based around the North Shore.

Tuesday’s convoy follows a large ride on May 18 from the Brentwood Ave base for the funeral of Mark Henry Allport, known as Hyme, one of the club’s most senior members in Auckland.

Hyme died of cancer on May 11, aged 65.