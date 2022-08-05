Voyager 2021 media awards
Auckland fog: Parts of city shrouded again, some flights cancelled

Parts of Auckland have again been shrouded in heavy fog this morning – including Auckland Airport.

Fog has caused widespread travel disruption over the past few days; including making driving on the motorways challenging, and leading to ferry and plane cancellations and delays.

Due to the foggy conditions, fog restrictions were put in place at Auckland Airport at 1.30am.

By 7am, four domestic flights had been cancelled.

A further six domestic regional flights had been delayed.

Airport officials said main trunk domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, and Queenstown had not been affected by the fog.

International flights have also not been affected.

