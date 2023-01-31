A large slip beneath the clifftop Ocean Breeze Hotel on Bayswater Ave. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Another bout of heavy rain early this morning sent floodwaters through houses and closed roads throughout the North Shore for a second time in less than a week.

The fire service was called to help pump water out of a number of houses in Devonport this morning while other houses along Lake Rd had water lapping on their doorsteps.

A Lake Rd homeowner surveys the water threatening his house.

North Shore councillor and Stanley Point resident Chis Darby said he was hearing reports of damaged properties around the Devonport area. “The rainfall around 5am has got into a few properties and created some slips,” he said. “I’m noticing a lot more discolourment coming down Ngataringa Bay.”

Flooding on Lake Rd, Belmont.

In Bayswater a large slip has taken out part of the driveway around the Ocean Breeze Hotel while a slip on Marine Parade in Bayswater blocked the access to a car park, trapping two cars inside.

Where once there was a car park: Ocean Breeze Hotel, Bayswater. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A slip on Marine Parade in Bayswater traps two cars in a car park.

At Kitewao Esplande Reserve in Northcote, floodwaters reached waist-height this morning and a nearby car was completely submerged.

A resident who lives next to Kitewao Esplande Reserve said the flooding was even worse on Friday.

Kitewao Esplande Reserve in Northcote, North Shore has flooded out with waters reaching waist-height. Photo / Gina Snow

The reserve pond had badly overflowed again this morning due to the heavy rainfall, flooding out large parts of Kitewao St. A car at the bottom of the street was completely submerged by water.

Flooding at Kitewao Esplande Reserve in Northcote.

The resident said Friday and Monday’s flood events are the worst flooding they had seen since they moved into their property in 1997.

In the Wairau Valley, Porana Rd has again filled with water, threatening the already severely damaged Pak’nSave. Fred Thomas Drive is also closed because of flooding.

Flooding on Porana Rd threatened Pak'nSave Wairau again today.

Flooding on Porana Rd in Wairau Valley, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

State Highway 1 between Esmonde Rd and Onewa Rd was earlier closed creating chaos for commuters.

Devonport Takapuna Local Board member George Wood said the Wairau Creek seemed to be running at capacity but was beginning to drop. There was also some minor flooding around the Sunnynook Bus station, he said.

Devonport Takapuna local board member Melissa Powell said water levels had risen in Sunnynook early this morning but started to drop before reaching any homes.

Sunnynook Rd flooded again this morning.

She said the Sunnynook fields and Sunnynook Rd flooded for a time this morning. A large tree also came down in the culvert near Sunnynook Rd overnight.

Flooding on Sunnynook Rd this morning.

Power is out in Browns Bay after a tree fell on powerlines.

Browns Bay Rd resident Kirsten Jackson told the Herald about 7.30am she heard a “really loud bang”, which was the transformer going out as a massive tree fell over main powerlines.

She went out to find, “the tree was on fire, presumably from hitting the power lines. The next thing we heard and saw was the tree falling down over the lines.”

Police, fire and Vector were all on-site and the power was out in the surrounding streets.

A tree fell on powerlines on Browns Bay Rd, North Shore.













