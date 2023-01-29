It has been another busy night for emergency services responding to weather-related calls including flooding, slips and several rescues.
Fire and Emergency NZ said it had about 30 calls overnight - seven of which involved people. It said there were no reports of injuries.
Among those call-outs was an incident in Titirangi, West Auckland, where a landslip caused a carport and vehicle to fall on to a property below.
Emergency services were called to Otitori Bay Rd just after midnight.
A witness at the scene said at least one person was in the house at the time and had since been relocated to a friend’s home.
Meanwhile, in the same suburb, emergency crews were called to Paturoa Rd just over an hour later after a landslip endangered a house.
Firefighters and police were spotted in a number of vehicles, including a van, near Paturoa Rd shortly after 1.30am.
It is understood a number of people have been evacuated from their homes.
The road was also closed due to the slip.
Authorities have been approached for more information.