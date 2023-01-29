Voyager 2022 media awards
Auckland floods: Residents evacuated after landslide in Titirangi, West Auckland, overnight

A landslide in Titirangi caused a vehicle and carport to fall on to a property below. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It has been another busy night for emergency services responding to weather-related calls including flooding, slips and several rescues.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it had about 30 calls overnight - seven of which involved people. It said there were no reports of injuries.

Among those call-outs was an incident in Titirangi, West Auckland, where a landslip caused a carport and vehicle to fall on to a property below.

A landslip caused a vehicle to fall onto a property below in Titirangi, West Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Emergency services were called to Otitori Bay Rd just after midnight.

A witness at the scene said at least one person was in the house at the time and had since been relocated to a friend’s home.

Meanwhile, in the same suburb, emergency crews were called to Paturoa Rd just over an hour later after a landslip endangered a house.

Emergency crews in Titirangi overnight after a landslide on Paturoa Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Firefighters and police were spotted in a number of vehicles, including a van, near Paturoa Rd shortly after 1.30am.

It is understood a number of people have been evacuated from their homes.

The road was also closed due to the slip.

Authorities have been approached for more information.


