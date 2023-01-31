North Island braces for more heavy rain, Auckland’s Mayor called out over ‘media drongos’ text and why the battle of the Chrises might not be a good thing in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Within hours of the heavy rain falling in Tāmaki Makaurau on Friday, Aucklanders knew it was serious.

Roads were flooded, transport links broken and homes inundated as emergency services rushed to rescue people from homes and vehicles across the Super City.

Now a new map reveals the scale of the rescue effort. The map, which was published by a Twitter account connected to the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union, shows the massive number of weather-related incidents logged from all across Auckland at 6.45pm on Friday night.

The map shows the number of water-related incidents that emergency services were confronted with by 6.45pm on Friday. Photo / Twitter/@NewsFlashNZ

New Zealand Professional Firefighter’s Union secretary Joanne Watson told the Herald that the map provided a “snapshot” of the active jobs at the time, but didn’t include jobs that has already been completed or reflect the dynamic nature of the response that often saw one callout merge into a chain of rescues for others nearby.

Every fire truck and unit in the city responded to emergency callouts on Friday night as firefighters used ropes, ladders, and other tools to rescue stranded people from swamped homes and cars.

Firefighters also used jet skis, inflatable rescue craft and kayaks to pluck people to safety as they responded to more than 2000 calls for help.

Firefighters use ropes to help rescue residents trapped by flooding in Ranui, West Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Watson agreed with the mayor’s call for a review of the response, adding that all staff available in Auckland rushed to help and firefighters did not necessarily need any declaration of an emergency in order to bring in further manpower

She also noted that while New Zealand is well-versed in responding to weather incidents, the speed and scale of the Auckland flooding was historic.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) district manager Brad Mosby earlier said there were 2,242 111 calls answered by FENZ communications centre staff, which resulted in 2074 calls for assistance during the weather event.

“This was an unprecedented number of calls and we had to prioritise. We had every available career and volunteer crew on the road responding to the most serious events,” he said.

These included:

126 rescues of people trapped in cars and houses, or involved in motor vehicle crashes

84 priority one incidents (where there was a confirmed threat to people)

237 priority two incidents (where there was a possible threat to people)

The rest of the 719 responses comprised private fire alarm activations, structure fires and medical call outs.