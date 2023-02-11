Auckland floods: ‘In limbo’: Disabled man’s house wrecked, much-needed modifications ruined

Disabled man’s house destroyed, much-needed modifications ruined. Video / Carson Bluck





A disabled man says he is stuck in limbo after Auckland’s recent flooding ravaged his wheelchair-accessible home, destroying much-needed modifications.

Sandringham resident Jonathan Ross, who cannot walk after a crash more than a decade ago, was stranded for days in the upper level of his home after floodwater tore through his ground-floor bedroom, wrecking his specialised medical bed.

He was on the bed at the time, unable to move as floodwaters rose while heavy downpours battered the city two weeks ago.

Auckland Council has yellow-stickered the Sandringham property meaning areas of the building pose a significant hazard and cannot be used and the public cannot enter unless under supervision for a limited time on essential business.

In 2011, Ross survived a serious crash that killed his friend, but suffered life-changing spinal cord injuries. He now uses a wheelchair to move around and requires specific modifications in his house to live an adequate life.

“Where I sleep and all the modifications where I live, my equipment - it’s all been ruined,” Ross told the Herald.

“My carer put me to bed that night and she was just about finished when all of a sudden power went off. The water from outside had got into the electrical circuit running in my room and then my bed switched off,” Ross said.

In 2011, Jonathan Ross survived a serious crash that killed his friend, but suffered life-changing spinal cord injuries. Photo / Dean Purcell

“My carer told me there was water inside the house and as soon as she said [that] the water started rising outside. The lift shaft had filled up with water.

“I rely on the lift at home to get to my room. The water level rose to knee-deep in the next hour.”

Ross said the whole experience was quite scary.

”We didn’t know how big it was going to get and then all of a sudden everything went underwater.

“My mother and carer got all the electricals off. The water was unstoppable. My father and some of his friends carried me upstairs.

“I stayed in the lounge, my wheelchair was underwater. I slept on the floor unable to move, which was not good for my back.

The damaged lift shaft at the home of Jonathan Ross. Photo / Dean Purcell

“I was stranded there for about a week until Thursday when four firemen came to carry me downstairs. They got me a manual wheelchair and took me to my van.”

He was then taken to temporary accommodation in the city where he has been staying since.

“It is good because I am safe and I can get up and about now. But it is still not known how long I would have to stay here.

“We still don’t know the extent of the damage. We can’t see stuff behind the walls.”

Ross’ mother Kerri told the Herald it would take months to get the house repaired and then modifications completed.

“We are in limbo. The maceration pump under Jonathan’s bathroom is destroyed. The whole ground needs to be dug out to get a new one installed.

“We are dealing with insurance, but in terms of his disability, the van is insured but modifications would cost tens of thousands of dollars alone.”

ACC had provided Jonathan with a rental for a couple of weeks in the meantime, she said.

It was not ideal to stay in a hotel for that long, Ross said, and on top of the housing difficutlies, there was financial stress.

“Last time modifications were funded by ACC. But now we have to foot the expenses.”

His friend Naythan has started a Givealittle page to help raise money to cover costs associated with the damage.

Ross said he was overwhelmed with support from friends and family, “from people coming and asking me what they can do to help. And my friend who started the Givealittle page - every little bit helps.”

Flood victims can find support on Auckland Emergency Management’s website.

Deaf, disabled people and their whānau can contact:

Whakarongorau Aotearoa, New Zealand Telehealth Services Text 8988 or call 0800 111 213

Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People Email: contact@whaikaha.govt.nz Phone: 0800 566 601 or text 4206











