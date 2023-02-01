Gordon Liu signals what could happen to a large pōhutukawa tree in a landslide. Photo / Bernard Orsman

A series of slips along the St Marys Bay cliff face has raised safety concerns about four giant pōhutukawa trees hanging over the busy SH1 motorway.

Gordon Liu lives in the house closest to the motorway and fears one or more of the pōhutukawa trees could fall onto a walkway or, worse still, traffic on the motorway.

“A landslide would have a catastrophic result,” said Liu, who has a large slip on his boundary and whose house is about 10m away from the motorway.

The slip alongside Gordon Liu's property at Amiria St in St Marys Bay. Photo / Bernard Orsman

The engineer said he has worked in East Asian countries like Bangladesh and Thailand which regularly experience tropical downfalls, but never experienced the short, sharp intense rainfall that fell on Friday night and again this morning.

Liu’s son, Kevin, said the ground looks to be stable now but the ground is not as stable as before the record-breaking rainfall.

Gordon Liu, a resident at the end of Amiria St for about 10 years, said he had asked Auckland Council if he could trim the pōhutukawa tree on his property.

“They said you can’t cut the tree, it’s a pōhutukawa tree, you can’t do that,” he said.

As well as the pōhutukawa tree on his property there are three other pōhutukawas on the cliff face in front of his house which are the responsibility of the council, he said.

Liu said Friday’s rain brought a cascade of water onto his property and into the swimming pool that overflowed into the house. A manhole on his driveway was “popping up like a bomb” with overflowing water down to the backyard towards the motorway.

A question puzzling Liu is how Auckland Council has spent a huge amount of money building a new storage tunnel for wastewater and stormwater under the St Marys Bay cliff to Pt Erin, which, he said, made no difference on Friday and today.

Gordon Liu and son Kevin alongside the pōhutukawa tree on their property Auckland Council won't allow them to trim. Photo / Bernard Orsman

“We were told if we build this project there will no need to worry about any flooding,” said Liu, whose garage was dug up to lay a large new pipe for the project.

Several slips along the St Marys Bay cliff face have led to one house being red-stickered - which meant the property could not be used or accessed without the consent of the council - and at least two yellow-stickered - which indicated moderate damage and restricted access.

Some residents of Amiria St and Ring Terrace, where multi-million dollar properties sit on the cliff edge with panoramic views of Westhaven marina and Auckland Harbour Bridge, did not want to talk about the floods and slips.

Sue Brookes, who has lived in Amiria St for three years, regarded herself as one of the lucky ones, saying her 100-year-old cliff-top house is “solid as because it is built on rock”.

“Clay has gone from the cliff but not the rock,” she said.

A fresh slip this morning along the St Marys Bay cliff face threatening a deserted house and a recently renovated house at the bottom of St Marys Bay Rd. Photo / Bernard Orsman

Brookes said the path of Friday’s rain was a “waterfall” coming from Shelley Beach Rd, down Hackett St, and into Amiria St and Ring Terrace. This morning it was gushing water from a manhole, she said.

Further, towards the city end of St Marys Bay, a large pōhutukawa tree collapsed onto a small reserve and a big slip occurred this morning, potentially threatening a deserted house and a recently renovated villa in St Marys Bay Rd.

A Waka Kotahi spokeswoman said the transport agency uses Auckland System Management(ASM) to maintain the city’s state highways and clear all potential hazards, including trees.

In the case of a landslip at St Marys Bay today that saw a tree smash through the noise wall/barrier between a walkway at the base of the St Marys Bay cliff and the motorway, she said ASM had removed it.

The Herald is seeking comment from the council.