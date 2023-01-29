A slip from Ōwairaka/Mt Albert brought trees and earth down to homes on Mt Albert Rd. Video / Anne Gibson

A migrant couple say their future in New Zealand is in limbo after losing everything in the Auckland floods.

Auckland was hit by an unprecedented rain event last Friday, leaving at least four people dead and the region in a state of emergency.

Healthcare worker Sapana KC, 26, had just finished work and was resting on the sofa after work when she noticed water seeping under their front door.

Her husband Deepak KC, who had also just returned home from work, was asleep in their one-room rental unit.

“The water was around ankle-high and the front yard was like a pond, but I didn’t think it would get any higher or get into the house,” Sapana said.

“But when it started coming through under the front door, I got a little worried and woke my husband up.”

Their flat, located on the ground floor, is one of 12 units in an apartment block on King George Avenue in Epsom.

“Deepak immediately jumped up and said we should leave because the power points in the unit were near the ground, he thought we could be electrocuted,” she said.

“But when we opened the door, the water just rushed in like a waterfall.

“Outside, neighbours were screaming, crying and some were carrying their pet cats.

“It’s really like a scene from a war movie.”

Sapana said she started to panic when the water rose to her chest level, and it happened so fast she did not have time to get any of their belongings out.

“The water just kept coming and coming, it wouldn’t stop and I was worried I would drown,” she said.

“Just like that, we lost everything... our TV, our computers, our photos and even my wedding gown.”

The couple did not have any insurance, and said they are not in a financial position to get the items replaced.

Deepak KC and Sapana KC in their flooded apartment in Epsom, Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

Originally from Nepal, the couple came here in 2018 on a work visa and are currently in the process of applying for residency.

“It has been very hard to get support because we are not NZ residents or citizens. We called Civil Defence and were told that we can possibly only get $400 in aid,” Sapana said.

They have also been proactively looking for a new place to rent after being told that repairs to this damaged property could take months.

However, they said potential landlords would not consider them because they had less than a year before their work visas expired.

“Nobody will rent their properties to us because of the risk that it may be short-term,” Sapana said.

“We are really at a loss on what to do. Never thought our lives could have taken such a drastic change in just one day.”

They are currently staying with friends, another couple, but said the four of them living in a one-room unit was not a viable option.

Honorary Consul of Nepal Dinesh Khadka visited the couple at the Epsom property on Sunday and said he was looking at ways of getting help for the couple.

“Migrants, who don’t have family here in Auckland, need urgent help even more so than locals when disasters like this happen,” Khadka said.

Migrant Workers Association NZ president Anu Kaloti said it was concerning that temporary migrants affected by the Auckland floods could not access support from the Ministry of Social Development.

Kaloti said it left them without much-needed financial support to cover basics like food, shelter, and damage to personal belongings and property.

“Auckland is a migrant hub and most of our migrants live here. Therefore, not being able to access support will impact a significant number of people across the city,” Kaloti said.

“We urge the Government to do the right thing, to be all-inclusive and extend assistance to all flood victims, regardless of their immigration status.”

