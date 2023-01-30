Onewhero man Dave Young tragically died after getting trapped in floodwaters on Friday. Photo / Supplied

The man who tragically died after being swept away in floodwaters in a rural Waikato town was a retired teacher who loved New Zealand so much that he emigrated here and became a citizen.

The small community of Onewhero rallied together in a desperate effort to save and locate local man Dave Young after he got trapped in floodwaters during Friday’s deluge of rain.

The 58-year-old’s body was found on Sunday - a drone operator discovered him 1km away from where he went missing.

A statement from Young’s family read that he was a devoted husband, father and grandad.

He had also been a science teacher at Pukekohe High School for 12 years before taking an early retirement in 2019.

“Since his retirement he had been enjoying playing with his grandchildren, working on his lifestyle block and helping his sons with odd jobs.”

Dave Young and his granddaughter Olivia who is now six. Photo / Supplied

Young and his family moved to New Zealand from England in 2007 and he had since become a citizen.

“The last 16 years were the happiest in his life. He loved New Zealand.”

The statement read that when Young and his family settled in Onewhero they were welcomed immediately and appreciated the community spirit.

It was this same community that led a large local search and rescue effort for Young after he went missing on Friday.

“We want to thank the community who rallied heroically alongside ‘search and rescue’ in the search for Dave over the weekend and particularly the neighbours who were bravely trying to save him on the Friday night when he was trapped in a flood,” the family statement said.

“We will always love and cherish our beloved Dave, Dad and Grandad.”

Dave Young is being remembered as a devoted husband, dad and granddad. Photo / Supplied

Four people have died in floodwaters and slips across Auckland and Waikato after Friday’s unprecedented and extreme weather event.

Daniel Mark Miller, 34, of Wairau Valley was found dead in a culvert on Target Rd on Friday evening around 7.30pm.

Miller had earlier filmed himself walking through the floodwater offering assistance to residents.

Later that evening, around 12.30am, Police were also called to a flooded car park on Link Drive, also in Wairau Valley, after a report another man was found dead.

The man was 25-year-old surfer and arborist Daniel Newth, of Sunnynook.

Newth was kayaking during the Auckland floods at the time of his death.

Another victim was identified as Dave Lennard.

Lennard died after his home in Remuera was hit by a landslip on Friday evening during the height of the Auckland floods.

He is being remembered as a respected mechanical expert and long-time volunteer at the city’s Museum of Transport and Technology (Motat).







