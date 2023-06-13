A police officer places a red sticker on a house on Shore Road in Remuera after the Auckland Anniversary floods. Photo / Alex Burton

A police officer places a red sticker on a house on Shore Road in Remuera after the Auckland Anniversary floods. Photo / Alex Burton

The Auckland Council will begin discussions with residents whose homes were the most affected by the extreme weather events this week.

The Government has said they welcome the engagement but said it is “imperative” the council provides certainty to the residents “as soon as possible”.

National has hit out at the “fresh delays” to the Government and councils’ process, claiming it is “leaving lives in limbo across the North Island”.

Around 700 property owners will be contacted this week so the Auckland Council can inform them if their home falls into a “high-risk property category” and tell them a “detailed risk assessment” is needed.

The council’s group recovery manager Mat Tucker said work is progressing as quickly as possible for storm-affected property owners.

Tucker wished to provide clarification on the initial red, yellow and white placards issued by councils immediately after the storm event, and around the Government’s risk categorisation framework, announced in May.

“Placards indicate an immediate safety risk at a property after an emergency event. The Government’s new property risk categories, however, consider whether there is a future risk,” Tucker said.

“There isn’t a direct link between placard colours and the risk category so it’s possible that a home with a red placard could become either a Category 1, 2 or 3, based on a detailed risk assessment. Conversely, a home without a placard could be Category 3 if there’s a future risk at that location.”

Tucker is asking residents to provide more information about their properties to quicken the risk categorisation process. He said a form can be accessed via the Auckland Council website to provide such information as how the building is used or whether there is a history of flooding.

Tucker said it will “take some time” to reach all of those with storm-affected properties, of which there are thousands.

The buyout process announced earlier this month is still being worked through with support from the Government and there are no new updates.

“This is a really complex situation, and we need to ensure that fair and robust decisions are being made when assigning risk categories to homes, so everyone has confidence in the process and the outcome,” Tucker said.

“These decisions will determine whether it’s safe for people to keep living in some locations and will have long-term impacts on some people’s lives.”

Minister for Cyclone Recovery and Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the engagement is a “useful step” for affected property owners, however, he hopes the communication provides certainty.

“It is imperative all councils in affected areas, including Auckland, provide certainty to affected residents on what category their properties will likely fall under as soon as possible, following the process undertaken by the cyclone task force working with councils and insurers to pull together data on affected areas,” Robertson said.

“As I’ve said previously, people in homes designated as Category 3 properties will be offered a voluntary buyout - the costs of which will be shared between the Government and councils.”

He said the details for the voluntary buyout will be available in the coming weeks. The details will include the valuation of Category 3 properties, the split of costs between councils and the Government, and how offers made for insured and uninsured properties will differ.

Associate Minister of Finance Michael Wood acknowledged this was a “significant exercise for Auckland Council” as Auckland is where the majority of Category 2 and 3 affected homes are located.

“While Auckland Council has chosen to focus on high-risk, potentially Category 3 properties initially, it is critical that Auckland Council also looks to complete assessments of Category 2-affected properties to provide further certainty to affected property owners as quickly as possible,” Wood said.

National’s cyclone recovery spokesman, Chris Penk, said the Labour Government needed to show “urgency” to the situation.

“While ministers have been quick to make vague announcements about flood and cyclone-damaged areas, owners who are wanting to know if they will have to rebuild or relocate are yet to see meaningful detail,” Penk said.

“This week it has been the turn of Auckland, where hundreds of residents who live in beach settlements including Muriwai, Piha and Karekare and other areas wait to find out whether they will face the permanent loss of their homes.”