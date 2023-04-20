Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland floods: Council set to release details of new building rules on clifftops and flood-prone areas

Bernard Orsman
By
7 mins to read
Changes are coming with regard to building homes on clifftops. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Changes are coming with regard to building homes on clifftops. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Auckland Council plans to release the first details of proposed new building rules for clifftops and coastal and flood-prone areas in August in a bid to prevent widespread property damage like that wrought by the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand